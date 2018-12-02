Home States Tamil Nadu

Gaja victims suffering from psychological disorders, says IMH team 

IMH plans to bring out a locally-relevant module on post-disaster psychological first-aid which it will use to train doctors at government hospitals and primary health centres.

Published: 02nd December 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Gaja victims

With all their stationery items soaked wet by Cyclone Gaja, children dry their books out in the sun in Nagapattinam. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar/ EPS)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Many survivors of Cyclone Gaja are suffering from psychological disorders resulting in sleeplessness and palpitations, a team of psychiatrists from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has found.

The team of 11 psychiatrists from the Chennai institute, headed by Dr Aravindan, is undertaking  post-disaster assessments among cyclone victims in the affected areas of Pudukkottai district on a request from district mental health programme officer R Karthik Deivanayagam. The team is recording victim accounts. Assessment will continue in Pudukkottai, before shifting to three other districts. 

“Most people are still unable to come out of the traumatic experiences caused by the cyclone. Vulnerability has escalated among the already vulnerable sections. Marginal farmers who availed jewel loans are worried as they are uncertain as to whether they can get back mortgaged jewels. Women, whose husbands are dependent on alcohol, are in a panic as they are the sole bread-winners. Family members of persons with mental disabilities are in greater depression,” Aravindan said.

“The major complaints are sleeplessness, palpitations, restlessness and crying spells. Some are saying they are unable to sleep even for two hours a day. This is more among middle-aged persons. Survival fear has gripped them,” Karthik Deivanayagam said. 

The team will do follow-up assessments a few weeks later. IMH plans to bring out a locally-relevant module on post-disaster psychological first-aid which it will use to train doctors at government hospitals and primary health centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp