Give Tamil medium certificate, Madras HC tells State Board of Technical Education and Training

Preference was given to those who had completed the Polytechnic course through Tamil medium.

Published: 02nd December 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Madras_HC

Madras HC (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras high court has directed the State Board of Technical Education and Training to consider representation from a candidate, who sought issue of a certificate that he has studied Diploma in Civil Engineering in Tamil medium, to allow him to apply for the post of Draughtsman.

The petitioner, A Gopalakrishnan, said he completed Diploma in Civil Engineering in Tamil medium. TNPSC has issued a notification dated October 30, 2018, calling applications for the post of Draughtsman, Gr.III in the Town and Country Planning Department. Preference was given to those who had completed the Polytechnic course through Tamil medium.

While State Board of Technical Education and Training didn’t issue a certificate to that effect to enable him to apply for the post, Justice T Raja said there was no impediment for the State Board of Technical Education and Training to consider the case of the petitioner.

