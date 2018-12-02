Madras HC refuses to quash memo against woman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to quash a charge memo issued against R Shahana Begum, one of the 24 persons working in Child Development Project, in an alleged Rs 4 crore scam. She was due to retire on November 30.

The court has directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance (T&A-II) Department, who stated that the petitioner was involved in a disciplinary case along with 23 others, to furnish copies of the documents pertaining to the charges framed against 24 persons on December 6.

Justice S Vimala who disposed Begum’s plea said “considering the nature of charges against the petitioner, the respondents are directed to furnish copies of the documents relating to the charges framed against the petitioner within a period of one week from the date of receipt of a copy of this order and to complete the enquiry within a period of two months from the date of furnishing of the documents.”