Retrieval of damaged boats begins in Cyclone Gaja affected districts

The fisheries department and fisherfolk began collaborating to retrieve the damaged boats from jetties in the district on Saturday. 

Published: 02nd December 2018 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a damaged boat used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

The work began in Nambiar Nagar, Sambandhan Pettai, and Kallar near Nagapattinam and will be held in jetties such as those in Kameshwaram, Vizhunthamavadi, Pushpavanam, Arukatuthurai, and Kodiyakarai in coming days. 

“We’ve just started collecting the boats lying scattered in the fishing jetties. We prioritise the work according to accessibility and workload. The fisherfolk are helping us,” said a senior department official.
Fibreglass boats were the worst-affected on the night of November 15 when Gaja made a landfall in the district. 

