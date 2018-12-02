Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu farmers to use Uzhavan app to sell uprooted tree logs during Cyclone Gaja

'After the enumeration is completed, the compensation for crops and tree loss would be credited to the bank accounts of farmers,' agricultural Production Commissioner said.

Published: 02nd December 2018 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

cyclonic storm Gaja

Large number of banana trees destroyed at Tiruchy. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Farmers who want to sell the logs of felled trees including coconut trees that got uprooted during Cyclone Gaja can register the availability of wood on the Uzhavan app from where traders could connect and buy the commodity.

This was disclosed by Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary to Government Gagandeep Singh Bedi who chaired a meeting of farmers representatives and wood traders from across Tamil Nadu in Thanjavur on Saturday.

“After the enumeration is completed, the compensation for crops and tree loss would be credited to the bank accounts of farmers,” the principal secretary added.

Bedi said the traders have been asked to procure the felled trees like teak, jackfruit, cashew and various other trees at the maximum price. Similarly, they were asked to procure felled coconut trees by sorting the ones which could be used for household articles, handicrafts and those which could be used as fuel for brick kilns by offering the best price.

The TN Newsprint and Papers Ltd has already opened 19 temporary direct procurement centres in the delta districts to procure eucalyptus and casuarina logs directly from farmers for which procurement is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uzhavan app Coconut trees Cyclone Gaja Storm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp