Tamil Nadu farmers to use Uzhavan app to sell uprooted tree logs during Cyclone Gaja

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Farmers who want to sell the logs of felled trees including coconut trees that got uprooted during Cyclone Gaja can register the availability of wood on the Uzhavan app from where traders could connect and buy the commodity.

This was disclosed by Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary to Government Gagandeep Singh Bedi who chaired a meeting of farmers representatives and wood traders from across Tamil Nadu in Thanjavur on Saturday.

“After the enumeration is completed, the compensation for crops and tree loss would be credited to the bank accounts of farmers,” the principal secretary added.

Bedi said the traders have been asked to procure the felled trees like teak, jackfruit, cashew and various other trees at the maximum price. Similarly, they were asked to procure felled coconut trees by sorting the ones which could be used for household articles, handicrafts and those which could be used as fuel for brick kilns by offering the best price.

The TN Newsprint and Papers Ltd has already opened 19 temporary direct procurement centres in the delta districts to procure eucalyptus and casuarina logs directly from farmers for which procurement is underway.