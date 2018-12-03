Home States Tamil Nadu

Skeletons to tumble out as Tamil Nadu firm's Swiss bank account money set to be outed

Aadhi’s name first popped up during I-T raids on the premises of Edison Energy India Private Ltd in Chennai, sources said.

Published: 03rd December 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: With India keeping up its pressure to ferret out black money stashed abroad, Switzerland is learnt to have agreed to provide information on two more companies, one of which has a Chennai address.

While Geodesic Ltd is already under market regulator Sebi’s radar for multiple violations, Aadhi Enterprises Private Ltd is said to be politically well connected. The Swiss federal tax department has also agreed to share information on three individuals associated with Geodesic - Pankajkumar Onkar Srivastava, Prashant Sharad Mulekar and Kiran Kulkarni.

Incorporated in Chennai in November 2014, Aadhi is into real estate and other businesses. Income Tax raids earlier this year on the premises of Sunil Khetpalia and Maneesh Parmar, promoters of Aadhi, allegedly uncovered its money laundering footprint and benami holdings of people linked to politicians in Tamil Nadu.

Though Aadhi did not have any history of big business transactions, it received Rs 250 crore from Pacatolous Investments Ltd, a Mauritius firm, as foreign direct investment with RBI clearance for land acquisition. However, the Enforcement Directorate is yet to file any case against Aadhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

Aadhi’s name first popped up during I-T raids on the premises of Edison Energy India Private Ltd in Chennai, sources said.

Gazette notifications issued by Switzerland said its federal tax department would provide administrative assistance - jargon for sharing data - to India on Aadhi and Geodesic.

Dirty money footprint

  • Aadhi, incorporated in Chennai in November 2014

  • Aadhi received 250 crore from Pacatolous Investments Ltd, a Mauritius firm, as FDI for land acquisition

  • I-T raids allegedly uncovered benami holdings and money laundering by Aadhi

  • Geodesic incorporated in 1982. It now does not have a functional website

  • It faced action by Sebi, ED and the Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai Police

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
black money Swiss bank account panama papers Geodesic Ltd Aadhi Enterprises Private Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp