Tamil Nadu government staff and teachers postpone strike until December 10

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) have postponed the State-wide indefinite strike that was supposed to happen on Tuesday.

The decision came after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu government to file a response to the seven-point demand put across by JACTTO-GEO, by December 10. "The High Court refused to stay the strike, but requested us to postpone it, until the State filed a response and we have agreed," said council's coordinator K Meenakshisundaram.

The council had presented a seven-point demand to the government. This includes repealing the new pension scheme and reverting to the old one, settling a 21-month pay arrears according to the new pay

commissions guidelines, paying anomalies for secondary teachers and regularising the jobs of part-time staff and teachers working at Anganwadis.

Meenakshisundaram, had said through a statement earlier that all employees of the council will hold protests across the State and go on an indefinite strike on Tuesday, if the State failed to meet their

demands. Now that they have postponed the strike, he said that the new date will be decided based on the response filed by the government. Several members of political parties have urged the teachers to

postpone the strike, as the State is still recovering from the effect of Cyclone Gaja.

