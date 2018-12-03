Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government staff and teachers postpone strike until December 10

The decision came after the Madurai Bench of Madras HC asked the TN government to file a response to the seven-point demand put across by JACTTO-GEO.

Published: 03rd December 2018 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) have postponed the State-wide indefinite strike that was supposed to happen on Tuesday.

The decision came after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu government to file a response to the seven-point demand put across by JACTTO-GEO, by December 10. "The High Court refused to stay the strike, but requested us to postpone it, until the State filed a response and we have agreed," said council's coordinator K Meenakshisundaram.

The council had presented a seven-point demand to the government. This includes repealing the new pension scheme and reverting to the old one, settling a 21-month pay arrears according to the new pay
commissions guidelines, paying anomalies for secondary teachers and regularising the jobs of part-time staff and teachers working at Anganwadis.

Meenakshisundaram, had said through a statement earlier that all employees of the council will hold protests across the State and go on an indefinite strike on Tuesday, if the State failed to meet their
demands. Now that they have postponed the strike, he said that the new date will be decided based on the response filed by the government. Several members of political parties have urged the teachers to
postpone the strike, as the State is still recovering from the effect of Cyclone Gaja.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp