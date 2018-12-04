Home States Tamil Nadu

Four-day textile fair from December 8

The event named ‘WEAVES’ will kick off from December 5 and conclude on December 8.

Published: 04th December 2018 03:41 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an aim to promote the handloom industry of the State and to create a better market for the weavers community, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Texvalley, the largest wholesale textiles market at Erode, are jointly organizing a four day-long textile fair at Erode.

The event named ‘WEAVES’ will kick off from December 5 and conclude on December 8. WEAVES will be the first-of-its-kind event focusing on promoting the handloom industry and would feature more than 250 plus exhibitors from across the State showcasing their products.

Speaking about the event, M Ponnuswami, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, and Chairman and Managing Director, Pon Pure Chemicals India Private Limited, said, “WEAVES will bring together reputed personalities of the powerloom sector to interact and deliberate on taking this industry forward.”

