College accused of physical abuse and fines sans invoice; vice-principal denies charges

Published: 04th December 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A final-year student from Apollo Engineering College, Kancheepuram, has filed a complaint with the Madurai City police, alleging that the college has been collecting fees without invoice from students, and does not issue their semester exam hall ticket if they fail to pay it. The college management refused all allegations.

Ahaz Roy, a final-year engineering student from the college, said the management collects a fine of Rs  500 per day, if the student does not come for the exam coaching classes conducted during study holidays. “They do not give us any bill for these fines. Some students have had to pay up to Rs 5,000 if they could not come for the coaching classes because of personal emergencies,” he charged.

Fearing that the management may assault him, he left for his home in Madurai and filed a complaint with the Madurai City Police. The complaint has been forwarded to Kancheepuram police for further investigation.

He also alleged that the college refused to give him his semester examination hall ticket, when he told the management that he was unable to pay the breakage fine. “Everyone in my class was asked to pay Rs 500 as lab breakage fee. Nearly 20 students could not pay and the college refused to give our hall tickets,” he said.

At least four other students that Express spoke to, corroborated his statements. “Even if we beg and explain our situation, they will not give us the hall ticket. Our parents ask us not to fight with the college as it will affect our future,” said a third year student.

A former faculty member of the college, also alleged, “Students and teachers who ask questions are harassed and threatened by the management. They are physically and verbally abused,” he said. S Velusamy, the vice-principal of the college, denied all allegations. “Coaching classes are purely voluntary. We do not ask for fines if students do not attend. All our students wrote their semester exam this year. Students from outside, who want to create trouble, are spreading rumours,” he said.

Ahaz Roy said that he has written a complaint to Anna University about the unethical fines charged by the college. “The University has taken no action. I don’t know what to do next. I haven’t been able to write my exams because of this,” he said.

Following a complaint filed by another student, the registrar of Anna University had written to the principal of Apollo Engineering College in May, asking the management if the authorities have conducted classes on government holidays and demanded fines when students didn’t attend it. The University had asked the college to revert with their remarks by May 28. MK Surappa, the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, said:  “I am not aware of any complaint. I can take action only if there is a written complaint.”

Students thrashed?

The student added that all students are asked to pay breakage even if they did not break anything. If students fight the authority, they were often taken to the board room and beaten black and blue, he claimed.

  • afd
    students must be right. educational institutions are capable of this. giving education to private hands while taking up alcohol as government business is our states betrayal of its people.
    2 days ago reply
