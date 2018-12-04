Donations for Gaja relief fund cross Rs 48 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Contributions for the ongoing rehabilitation works in the districts affected by Gaja continued to pour in on Monday. People from all walks of life are handing over their donations to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and as on Monday, the total amount received stands at Rs 48.65 crore.

On behalf of AIADMK MLAs and one nominated member, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal handed over a cheque for Rs 86.62 lakh (one month salary). Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on behalf of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation gave Rs 1.10 crore while CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan donated Rs 10 lakh.

Those who donated include G Viswanathan, Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (Rs 1.25 crore), SV Kumara Gurupara Sami, managing director, PW Footwear Pvt Limited (Rs 25 lakh), Rama Ramanathan, chairman of Kumbakonam Paraspara Sahaya Nidhi (Rs 23 lakh), A Abubacker, Clarion President Hotel (Rs 10 lakh), M Ponnusamy, MD, Pon Pure Chemicals India Pvt Limited (Rs 10 lakh), Sankaranarayanan, chief operating officer, Bharat Matrimony (Rs 10 lakh).

S Viji, chairman, Sundaram Finance Group (Rs 2.40 crore), Sastra University Vice Chancellor, R Sethuraman (Rs 1.33 crore), Lucas TVS CEO and MD, TK Balaji (Rs 1 crore), OK Mohamed Haniffa, chairman, Singapore Haniffa Pvt Ltd (Rs 1 crore), Agni Chinnusamy and R Krishnamoorthy, directors, Agni Steels (Rs 25 lakh), M Ponnambalam, chairman, Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association (Rs 10 lakh) and retired judge P Ramalingam (Rs 1 lakh).

AIADMK organising secretary RS Raja Kannappan (Rs 10 lakh), party spokesperson G Samarasam (Rs 1 lakh), Former MLA K Kuppan (Rs 1 lakh), organising secretary P Mohan (Rs 1 lakh), party’s Kancheepuram east district secretary Chitlapakkam S Rajendran (Rs 10.25 lakh), Kancheepuram central district secretary S Arumugam (Rs 10.95 lakh), Kancheepuram west district secretary Walajabad P Ganesan (Rs 10 lakh), Sholinganallur east secretary Leo N Sundaram (Rs 5 lakh), Kancheepuram district secretary R Subramanian (Rs 1 lakh), Kancheepuram central district women’s wing secretary and MP, Maragatham Kumaravel (Rs 1 lakh).

CM lauds girl for donating savings

Chennai; Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday commended Akshayasree, a fifth standard student of Holy Angels Matriculation School, Salem, who had donated her savings of Rs 520 meant for buying a bicycle, towards the restoration works in the cyclone-affected areas. The Chief Minister also presented the girl a bicycle at the secretariat here.

Special project for rehabilitation

Chennai: Giving effect to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s promise that a special project would be implemented for the reconstruction of houses and other infrastructure and rehabilitation of those affected by cyclone Gaja, the State government on Monday launched a special project – Gaja Cyclone Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Rejuvenation Project. The GO said extensive damages were caused to huts/houses, agricultural and horticultural crops, fishing boats and livelihood of people in taluks of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai. The project would be headed by senior IAS officer D Jagannathan who is now serving as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation. Jagannathan as Project Director of the GRRRP, will have his headquarters in Chennai.