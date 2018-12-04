Heavy rains to lash parts of coastal Tamil Nadu in next 48 hours, intermittent showers in Chennai

By PTI

CHENNAI: Heavy rains are likely to lash parts of coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in the next two days following a trough of low over Bay of Bengal, the regional weather office said Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours ended 8.30 AM today, there were widespread rains in many parts in coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran told reporters here.

The trough of low over Southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now runs from Comorin area to southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast, he said.

"Due to this, there were widespread rains in the last 24 hours in the coastal ares of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," he added.

According to the rainfall data at 8.30 AM today, Ponneri and Cholavaram in Tiruvallur district recorded 13 cm and 8 cm, respectively, followed by Kelambakkam (Kancheepuram) at 7 cm.

The regional weather office further forecast heavy rains in one or two places in the coastal disticts of Tamil Nadu in the next two days, while light showers were likely in most places in the state and Puducherry.

There would be intermittent showers in and around Chennai and the neighbourhood during this period, it said.