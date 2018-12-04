Home States Tamil Nadu

GIM projects fail to see light of day

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government signed 17 Memorandums of Understanding with different companies for development of Information Technology sector during the 2015 Global Investors Meet (GIM), but three years down the line only six projects have been implemented.

The government aimed to generate at least two lakh jobs after implementation of the 17 projects and the companies were supposed to invest at least Rs 10,950 crore in the State. But,  so far only six IT companies have started their projects and have made actual investment of Rs  3,028 crore, providing employment to over 20,000 people.

Sources in the IT department said the six companies have started their production in full swing while projects of remaining companies are stuck in different stages due to various reasons.

“Some companies are unable to proceed as they have not got approvals like building approval and other necessary clearances from the authorities concerned. The entire process takes time. We will look into the problems of the companies,” said an official of the IT department.

The industry insiders feel the State government should be more proactive in dealing with the real issues faced by the companies in the sector. “Getting different approvals and clearances is not an easy task here. Different stakeholders should work in tandem to make the State more-friendly for industries,” said an IT industry insider.

The government, however, is hopeful that Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 2019 will be more successful.

