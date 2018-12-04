Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite plant closure: Vedanta files caveat in Supreme Court

Vedanta Limited on Monday filed a caveat before the Supreme Court requesting it to not pass any order in connection with the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi without hearing its arguments.

Published: 04th December 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 04:54 AM

Sealed Sterlite copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)

By Express News Service

Vedanta filed the caveat within a week after a three-member independent committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) called Tamil Nadu government’s decision to close the Sterlite ‘unsustainable’ and ‘unjust’ and favoured Sterlite reopening.

The Committee headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, said: “The impugned orders of the State government cannot be sustained as it is against the principles of natural justice. No notice or opportunity of hearing was given to the appellant.”

