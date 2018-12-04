Rail traffic hit as signal system develops snag in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thousands of passengers underwent an ordeal on Monday as trains from southern TN were delayed by two to three hours after the automatic signalling system failed for four hours between Tindivanam and Vikravandi.

The failure also disrupted south-western suburban trains service during peak hours between Chengalpattu and Beach. Around 3.30 am, the signal panel at Perani station went blank and subsequently four signal points clamped. The technical staff who inspected the panels, found that the automatic signalling system had failed and the control room could not establish communication with signal poles.

Sengottai - Chennai Podhigai Express, Madurai - Chennai Pandiyan Express, Rameswram - Chennai Boat Mail, Tirunelveli - Chennai Nellai Express, Rameswaram Chennai Sethu Express, Thoothukudi - Chennai Pearl City Express, Kollam - Chennai Ananthapuri Express and Tirunelveli - Tambaram Antyodaya Express, were made to halt from Perani till Villupuram one after another from 3.30 am onwards.

As the trains could not be operated through the automatic signalling system, they were cleared through manual (hand signal) and operated at 10 to 15 kmph speed. Nellai Express was delayed by 3 hours, Podhigai reached Egmore 2 hours 30 minutes late. Similarly, Pandiyan, Boat Mail, Pearl City, Sethu, Ananthapuri and Antyodaya Express were delayed by 100 to 130 minutes. The passengers who arrived late at Chengalpattu station, missed the connecting train to Kancheepuram and Arakkonam. Railway officials said the signalling system was restored at 6.50 am at Perani.