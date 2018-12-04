Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu trans woman cop attempts suicide on tape, alleges harassment by seniors

R Nasriya, who joined the police force in August this year, shot a selfie video of her drinking rat poison and posted it on WhatsApp.

Published: 04th December 2018 08:56 PM

22-year-old transwoman R Nasriya. (Photo| Youtube screen grab)

By PTI

RAMANATHAPURAM:  A 22-year old trans woman police constable here has been hospitalised after she attempted suicide alleging harassment by three of her superiors, police said Tuesday.

R Nasriya, who joined the police force in August this year, shot a selfie video of her drinking rat poison and posted it on WhatsApp Monday night, saying she was taking the extreme step as the three superiors "misbehaved indecently" and 'teased' her.

After seeing the video, police rushed to her room here and admitted her to the local government hospital.  After a stomach wash, her condition was now okay, they said.

District Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Meena ordered a departmental inquiry by a DSP rank official into the trans woman constable's complaint.

In the video, she named the three police personnel and said "I am taking this extreme step becausethe three behaved indecently and made me suffer a lot by teasing and torturing. They are solely responsible for my death. Friends please share this clipping with others and get the officials responsible for my death punished".

Police said the constable was recently shifted to the passport section in the SP office after she had complained about harassment in the Armed Reserve battalion.

However, she did not report for duty and resorted to the suicide attempt, they said.

She had abstained from work twice for over 20 days each while posted in the Armed Reserve battalion here and in Tiruchirappalli, police said.

