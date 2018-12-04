Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribal boy in Karur made to clean school toilet, beaten up for breaking a dustpan

After cleaning the toilet, the Class V boy fell down on the slippery floor and broke the dustpan. Shanthi beat the boy with a cane several times.

Published: 04th December 2018

Parents of a 10-year-old boy met the district collector on Monday, seeking action against the headmistress of an Adi Dravidar school who had allegedly made him clean the school toilet and punished him for accidentally breaking a dustpan while cleaning the toilet.

Saranbabu, 10, son of Ramalingam and Nadhiya of Chinnamanayakanpatti in Puliyur, was allegedly told by the headmistress of the Chinnamanayakanpatti Government Adi Dravidar Primary School, Shanthi, to clean the school toilet on November 27. After cleaning the toilet, the Class V boy fell down on the slippery floor and broke the dustpan. Shanthi beat the boy with a cane several times and made him kneel down as punishment for breaking the dustpan, his parents alleged.

The boy was admitted to hospital with injuries and discharged two days later. Alleging that no action was taken against the headmistress despite their complaints, the boy's parents petitioned the collector.

