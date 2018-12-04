TV reporter assaulted during Tamil Nadu opposition protest

Home States Tamil Nadu

A man was arrested by the Chennai city police after he assaulted a television channel reporter at Guindy on Monday.

Published: 04th December 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man was arrested by the Chennai city police after he assaulted a television channel reporter at Guindy on Monday. A protest was staged at Saidapet collectively by the members of DMK, MDMK, DK and VCK on Monday. During the protest, some DMK members allegedly got into nearby tea shops and demanded the owners to close them, said a police officer. “One of the workers broke the glass jars of the shop and created a ruckus,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, Pramod, a reporter from an English television news channel, went on to shoot the video on his mobile camera and a man in the shop assaulted him. In the video that was circulated around social media, the man is seen pushing the camera down and hitting Pramod on his face. Pramod later lodged a complaint at the Guindy police station.

The police registered a case against the man identified as Suresh Babu on four sections - IPC 341 (wrongful restraint), IPC 294(b) (using obscene words), IPC 307 (attempt to murder) and IPC 506(ii) (criminal intimidation). He was arrested and remanded under judicial custody. Meanwhile, some party workers told the police that Suresh Babu was not a DMK member.

