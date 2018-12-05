Mekedatu dam row:  DMK-led Opposition parties raise secession talk

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : Secession from India will become inevitable for Tamil Nadu if Karnataka is allowed to build a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, DK leader K Veeramani and MDMK founder Vaiko warned during a DMK-led protest on Tuesday.Speaking at the protest, DMK president MK Stalin said, “I second the views of Vaiko and Veeramani.” If the Centre continues to be “indifferent” to the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be able to enter the State, he quickly added.

“During the Chennai floods, Cyclone Vardah and Cyclone Ockhi, Tamil Nadu demanded around `60, 000 crore but the Centre gave us just `3,000 crore. Now, the State demanded `15,000 crore but the Centre has given a little over `350 crore. Hereafter, why should Tamil people pay taxes to the Centre?” Stalin said.

With a large number of cadres of different parties present, the protest at the Uzhavar Santhai ground turned out to be a show of strength for the opposition parties.

“As the lower riparian state, Tamil Nadu has more rights over Cauvery water. If they go ahead with the dam plan, we can’t destroy the dam but we can break India,” said Vaiko. Veeramani said, “DMK founder Anna had said the party would give up the secession demand but also announced that the reasons for secession had been still alive. Even if we are not demanding secession now, New Delhi is pushing us towards that demand.”

Without naming actor-politician Rajinikanth, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said some people claimed that Modi was trying his best to do good. “Is Modi’s allowing a dam at Mekedatu good? Is imposing NEET good?” he asked.