Home States Tamil Nadu

Mekedatu dam row:  DMK-led Opposition parties raise secession talk

With a large number of cadres of different parties present, the protest at the Uzhavar Santhai ground turned out to be a show of strength for the opposition parties.

Published: 05th December 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mekedatu dam

Water from Gaganachukki falls flows towards Mekedatu reservoir

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : Secession from India will become inevitable for Tamil Nadu if Karnataka is allowed to build a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, DK leader K Veeramani and MDMK founder Vaiko warned during a DMK-led protest on Tuesday.Speaking at the protest, DMK president MK Stalin said, “I second the views of Vaiko and Veeramani.” If the Centre continues to be “indifferent” to the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be able to enter the State, he quickly added.   

“During the Chennai floods, Cyclone Vardah and Cyclone Ockhi, Tamil Nadu demanded around `60, 000 crore but the Centre gave us just `3,000 crore. Now, the State demanded `15,000 crore but the Centre has given a little over `350 crore. Hereafter, why should Tamil people pay taxes to the Centre?” Stalin said.

With a large number of cadres of different parties present, the protest at the Uzhavar Santhai ground turned out to be a show of strength for the opposition parties.

“As the lower riparian state, Tamil Nadu has more rights over Cauvery water. If they go ahead with the dam plan, we can’t destroy the dam but we can break India,” said Vaiko. Veeramani said, “DMK founder Anna had said the party would give up the secession demand but also announced that the reasons for secession had been still alive. Even if we are not demanding secession now, New Delhi is pushing us towards that demand.”

Without naming actor-politician Rajinikanth, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said some people claimed that Modi was trying his best to do good. “Is Modi’s allowing a dam at Mekedatu good? Is imposing NEET good?” he asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp