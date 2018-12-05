Facilitation Act attracting more investments: Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries M C Sampath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act, 2018, has helped the State in attracting more investments from both, large and small scale industries, said M C Sampath, Minister for Industries, Steel Control and Special Initiatives.While speaking at the conference organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Tamil Nadu, the minister said the government has made many reforms to make the state industry-friendly.

From providing quick clearances to the industries, to assuring subsidies to them, the State is trying its best to attract big investments. He further highlighted that his government would continuously engage with the industry and come up with a framework that promotes investments. Addressing the conference which was organized with an aim to attract maximum investors during the Global Investors Meet, scheduled to be held in January next year, M Velmurugan, executive vice Chairman - Investment Promotion, Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau, said the government had brought in transparency in processing of approvals to industries, introduced time-bound clearances, policy interventions, and grievance redressal systems, to deal with problems faced by industries.

K Gnanadesikan, additional chief secretary to Government, Industries department, said The Business Facilitating Act has provided legal teeth to the Tamil Nadu industrial guidance bureau for single window facilitation, by combining a number of aspects like the legal backing, deemed approval and hassle free application process.

M Ponnuswami, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, said the efforts of the government would help a great deal in promoting and supporting investment into the state. Murugavel Janakiraman, Convenor, Ease of Doing Business Panel, CII Tamil Nadu, said, “With respect to Ease of Doing Business, the state has reached the 15th position in the business reform action plan of 2017 and is expected to move forward with the continued support of the State.”The conference highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the State in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and created a platform for exchanging thoughts in this regard.