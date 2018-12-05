Ill-treatment led to Tamil Nadu transgender cop's suicide bid?

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: This suicide attempt due to alleged harassment was caught on-camera and created quite a stir on social media. In a 1.48-minute video, transgender police constable Nasriya was allegedly seen accusing three immediate superiors of often behaving indecently with her.

Nasriya claimed that she had had a hostile work environment and that from Day One at the Ramanathapuram Armed Reserve Police camp, the officials subjected her to mental torture. Nasriya was seen consuming rat poison. However, doctors at the govt hospital said her condition was stable.

Higher police officials refuted the charges and said she took leave without permission and when questioned she framed these charges. The constable is the second transgender to enter police service in the country. A departmental inquiry has been initiated.