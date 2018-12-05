Moderate rain till tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A trough of low pressure, which has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal, running from Comorin area to west central bay, off the Tamil Nadu coast, will bring moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal districts of the State till Thursday. Chennai is staring at a massive rainfall deficit and the next three weeks of the monsoon, will be crucial to the city. In the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Tuesday, there were widespread rains in many parts of coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Pondicherry, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said.

“The trough of low pressure is expected to bring good rainfall for the next 48 hours in the coastal ares of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry,” he said. According to the rainfall data at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Ponneri and Cholavaram in Tiruvallur district recorded 13 cm and 8 cm, respectively, followed by Kelambakkam (Kancheepuram) at 7 cm.

The Regional Weather office said there would be intermittent showers in and around Chennai and the neighbourhood. So far, this monsoon from October 1 to December 4, the City has received 330 mm of rainfall as against 662.6 mm, a deficit of 50 per cent.