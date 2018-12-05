NHAI told to explain effect, impact of new GEC notification

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the National Highways Authority of India to explain the effect and impact of the new notification issued recently to acquire 1125 acres for the Chennai- Salem Expressway.A batch of petitions came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and Bhavani Subbaroyan. The new notification had been issued for acquiring 1125 acres in Kancheepuram district for a distance of 60 kilometres for the project.

The counsel also submitted that there was a court order restraining the authorities from acquiring land and the notification had been issued at this juncture. The bench asked Additional solicitor general

G Karthikeyan who had been present in the court on the possible effects of the new notification. He submitted that they have issued the notification under 3A of the NH Act. The bench directed him to file a detailed affidavit on the present notification whether it is new and its possible implications.

The proceedings were conducted through video-conferencing as the other judge, Justice Bhavani Subbaroyan, was sitting at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Some counsel cited technical difficulties and hence the bench requested the Chief Justice to permit the hearing of the case at the Principal Bench on December 14 and the 17. The bench adjourned the matter to January 25.