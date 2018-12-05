Home States Tamil Nadu

No more school holidays for mere drizzles, Tamil Nadu government tells to schools

The circular also requested to exercise extra caution in declaring school holidays and inform the government of such holidays.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Government has put new guidelines for declaring holidays for schools on account of rains. Mere rain or drizzle should not be taken as cause for declaring holidays, said notice issued to the district collectors.

According to a circular sent by the School Education Department Secretary, Pradeep Yadav to district collectors, schools should be declared holidays only in case of severe inundation or flooding in any area leading to paralysis of transport facilities.  “Mere rain or drizzle should not be taken as cause for declaring holidays,” it added.

Also, decision to close schools may be taken three hours before the opening of schools, taking into account the situation prevailing at that time. 

“The chief educational officers shall assess the gravity of the situation and suggest the area and day for declaring holiday to the district collector. Holiday may be restricted to the affected areas only. Revenue district need not be the unit of declaration of holiday. Educational district, Block or any other local body could even be the unit for declaring holiday,” the circular said.

It further said that the announcement for declaring holiday on other accounts such as local temple festivals etc should also contain the day on which compensatory classes would be held. Each holiday declared in any area should be duly compensated by opening schools in that area on Saturdays,s o that students do not miss any lesson planned for the day of holiday.

“Efforts should be made to open schools at the earliest. Camps, if any should be shifted to other facilities available in the vicinity. Pumping out of water in case of water logging and cleaning of premises should be given the utmost priority in the scheme of relief and rehabilitation,” the circular added.

Tamil Nadu schools rain leave Leave

