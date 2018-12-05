‘Order CBI inquiry into cash for votes case’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Election Commission (EC) should take steps for a CBI inquiry based on a report of Income-Tax department regarding ‘cash for votes’ in RK Nagar by-election, DMK president MK Stalin and PMK founder S Ramadoss have said.In a statement here, Stalin said that on April 7, 2017 records were seized during I-T searches and details were handed over to EC. Subsequently, EC had written a letter to city police commissioner to register a case against those involved.

Police filed a case following a Madras High Court order. But, certain names which were mentioned by EC were left out. In this situation, PM Narasimman filed a petition seeking to quash the case. The government had also taken steps to quash the case without intimating anything to the HC, he said. This came to light on Tuesday. The EC should take steps for a CBI probe into the issue, Stalin said.

In a statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said people will lose trust in democracy if the accused who gave `89 crore as cash for votes to voters of RK Nagar during the by-election, do not get any punishment. Hence, the case should be handed over to CBI, he said.