Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel to study demand for restoration of Denotified Tribes

A G.O in this regard was issued on November 13 said the committee should submit its report to the government within 60 days.

Published: 05th December 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Following a demand from Denotified Tribes Welfare Association, Madurai, and many other organisations, the State government has formed a four-member committee, headed by Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, to study the demand for restoring the nomenclature of Denotified Tribes (DNTs).The nomenclature was changed as Denotified Communities (DNCs) in 1979 after a working group of Central government on SCs and OBCs made a recommendation.

A G.O in this regard was issued on November 13 said the committee should submit its report to the government within 60 days.   The key term of reference to the panel is to examine the loss of concessions if any to the communities, due to the change of nomenclature from DNTs to DNCs and make recommendation to restore the reservations/concessions enjoyed by them prior to change of nomenclature. 

The committee will also examine the request to withdraw the G.O No.1310, Social Welfare Department dated July 30, 1979 in which orders were issued for change of nomenclature from DNTs to DNCs in the light of the pendency of 69 per cent reservation case before the Supreme Court, views of Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission and the opinion of Advocate-General in this regard. The committee will also examine and make recommendations on any other matter relating to DNCs that may be referred to it by the government from time to time. 

However, PK Duraimani, coordinator of Denotified Tribes Welfare Association, Madurai, told Express that  “We are disgusted at the way government is treating us.  Just withdrawal of the G.O issued in 1979 would be sufficient to restore the nomenclature as DNTs. But the government did not do that. We will echo our feelings in the ensuing by-elections.” 

He recalled that in October, addressing a public meeting in Madurai, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam promised that the G.O which changed the name from DNTs to DNCs would be withdrawn. Later, the representatives of 68 communities met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on October 25 and put forth their demands. 

Duraimani said the DNTs had lost many concessions after the change of nomenclature and since August 18, the representatives had been staging protests for the past 105 days. He also noted that the Centre had never insisted that the nomenclature should be changed from DNTs to DNCs and this was proved before the Madras HC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp