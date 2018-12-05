Panel to study demand for restoration of Denotified Tribes

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Following a demand from Denotified Tribes Welfare Association, Madurai, and many other organisations, the State government has formed a four-member committee, headed by Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, to study the demand for restoring the nomenclature of Denotified Tribes (DNTs).The nomenclature was changed as Denotified Communities (DNCs) in 1979 after a working group of Central government on SCs and OBCs made a recommendation.

A G.O in this regard was issued on November 13 said the committee should submit its report to the government within 60 days. The key term of reference to the panel is to examine the loss of concessions if any to the communities, due to the change of nomenclature from DNTs to DNCs and make recommendation to restore the reservations/concessions enjoyed by them prior to change of nomenclature.

The committee will also examine the request to withdraw the G.O No.1310, Social Welfare Department dated July 30, 1979 in which orders were issued for change of nomenclature from DNTs to DNCs in the light of the pendency of 69 per cent reservation case before the Supreme Court, views of Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission and the opinion of Advocate-General in this regard. The committee will also examine and make recommendations on any other matter relating to DNCs that may be referred to it by the government from time to time.

However, PK Duraimani, coordinator of Denotified Tribes Welfare Association, Madurai, told Express that “We are disgusted at the way government is treating us. Just withdrawal of the G.O issued in 1979 would be sufficient to restore the nomenclature as DNTs. But the government did not do that. We will echo our feelings in the ensuing by-elections.”

He recalled that in October, addressing a public meeting in Madurai, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam promised that the G.O which changed the name from DNTs to DNCs would be withdrawn. Later, the representatives of 68 communities met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on October 25 and put forth their demands.

Duraimani said the DNTs had lost many concessions after the change of nomenclature and since August 18, the representatives had been staging protests for the past 105 days. He also noted that the Centre had never insisted that the nomenclature should be changed from DNTs to DNCs and this was proved before the Madras HC.