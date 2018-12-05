Rival DMK's Kanimozhi praises Jayalalithaa on latter's second death anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK was former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's bitter rival for most of her political career. But the DMK leader MK Kanimozhi, on the late leader's second anniversary today, found a common ground with Jayalalithaa to praise her.

In her Facebook post today Kanimozhi said, “Surviving as a woman in a male dominated political world is not an easy task. Late ADMK Chief Jayalalithaa confronted the challenges and proved successful."

Kanimozhi, daughter of the late DMK supremo M Karunanidhi, is one of few women political leaders in Tamil Nadu and she had earlier also voiced for gender equality in the male dominated society.

However, Kanimozhi said in the post that the lack of clarity shrouding her final days are very unfortunate and not benefitting the leader Jayalalithaa was.