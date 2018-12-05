Special session of Tamil Nadu Assembly on December 6 to discuss Mekedatu issue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on December 6 to discuss Mekedatu issue. Governor Banwarilal Purohit has convened the session at 4 pm on that day, an order by Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said. The announcement follows requests from opposition parties to convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss issues, including Mekedatu and impact of cyclone ‘Gaja’.

Official sources said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will move a government resolution urging the Central government to withdraw the nod given for preparation of Detailed Project Report on constructing a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu. After discussion, the resolution is expected to be adopted unanimously.

Already, the Chief Minister had written to PM Narendra Modi in this regard. State government has also filed a petition before the Supreme Court. On Monday, the State raised a strong objection at a meeting of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and sought withdrawal of permission given to Karnataka. However, CWMA declined the demand.Various organisations had also registered their strong protest against construction of the dam across Cauvery.