Tamil Nadu to record high crop insurance as Agriculture department meets paddy target

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The number of farmers covered under the crop insurance scheme - Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), is all set to touch the highest in Tamil Nadu during 2018-19 with the State Agriculture department already exceeding the target fixed for Paddy II (Samba) season. It is expected that at least around four lakh farmers are likely to insure their crops during Rabi season. In all, 72 per cent of the Samba paddy crop has been insured during the current season and the target has exceeded Gross Cropped Area as well.

Official sources told Express that during 2016-17, i.e, the first year of implementation of PMFBY and being a drought year, as many as 15,76,139 farmers enrolled for crop insurance. This year, till date, already, 13,82,620 farmers have enrolled for the same. Of this, during Paddy II season alone, 11,56,117 farmers insured their crops this year. Of them, 2,61,705 are loanee farmers while 8,94,412 are non-loanee farmers. The coverage is higher than 2017-18, when 10,00,981 farmers insured their crops during Paddy II season. Of them, 2,28,209 were loanee and 7,72,772 non-loanee. This year, the target fixed for insurance coverage during Paddy II season was 50 per cent of Gross Cropped Area. The State Agriculture department exceeded this target too, this year.

“During the current season, Samba crop is cultivated in 25.67 lakh acres. Of this, we have covered 18.48 lakh acres under the crop insurance scheme, i.e., 72 per cent of the Samba paddy has been insured. It is likely to go up to 80 per cent after the ‘reconciliation period’ is over. Last year, Samba crop was cultivated in 34 lakh acres and of that, crops in 20 lakh acres were insured, i.e., 58 per cent. This would help the farmers who have lost yield due to impact of cyclone Gaja in getting compensation,” officials said.

Since the last three days of November saw a huge number of farmers insuring their crops, the loanee farmers have already paid their premiums to PACCS and commercial banks. These banks have time up to December 15 for remitting the premiums to the insurance companies concerned. At that time, the number of farmers covered under the insurance scheme will go up.

Official sources expressed confidence that the Centre would extend this ‘reconciliation period’ (time for remitting the premiums and uploading the details) till December 31. Officials said, “During Rabi season, we expect at least four lakh farmers to insure their crops like paddy, millets, groundnut, gingelly and black gram. For paddy, the last date for enrollment of farmers will be February 15, 2019, while for millets and other varieties, January 15, 2019. For cotton, the deadline is February 28, 2019, and rice fallow varieties, March 15, 2019. Early enrollment will help farmers.”