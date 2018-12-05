Tamil Nadu police set to launch online police verification services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police said it is soon going to launch a new online facility though which one will be able to apply for police verification of antecedents of individuals.

The service is aimed at verification of job applicants, tenants and domestic help and once launched, it will be available at www.eservices.tnpolice.gov.in.

The services may be used to verify the identity of the individuals, his/her current address and to check if he/she is involved in any criminal cases, according to the Tamil Nadu Police records, said a statement from the Director General of Police.

For this, a fee of Rs 500 per application for individuals and Rs 1000 per application for private companies or institutions has been fixed, the statement said. Payment may be made online using any of the standard modes of payment- Credit Card, debit card or through net banking.

The verification will be completed within 15 days of the date of receipt of the application monitored by the unit officers, the statement added. In case of delay, appropriate departmental action may be initiated against the officer concerned

"The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Section has been designated at the approving authority for police verification reports in Chennai city," the statement said.

Field verifications are to be done by the concerned Intelligence Section Inspector in Chennai city and Station House Officers in districts and other cities.

