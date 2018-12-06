Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University-affiliated colleges told to return original certificates

The chairman and the principal should not hold back the original certificates of faculty members working in their colleges, he warned.

Published: 06th December 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University in Chennai. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Taking cognisance of allegations of private colleges withholding original certificates of teaching faculty members, the Anna University has directed all affiliated colleges to return the original certificates immediately after verification. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has also issued a public notice on Wednesday, warning technical institutions not resort to such illegal and unethical restrictive practices. The direction comes after an assistant professor of a Chennai-based private college committed suicide after the college allegedly refused to return his certificates.

“It has been brought to the notice of the university that many faculty members are not getting back their original certificates from the management of affiliated colleges. The chairman and principal should ensure that all the original certificates of the faculty members are returned to them immediately after relevant verification,” Anna University registrar (in charge) J Kumar said.

The chairman and the principal should not hold back the original certificates of faculty members working in their colleges, he warned. He also sought a reply from the affiliated colleges on this issue by December 17.On its party, AICTE stated that such activities were a clear violation of norms and will attract strict punitive action, including withdrawal of approval.

Many technical institutions were withholding or retaining the original educational qualification certificates of faculty and non-teaching staff members. In the event of such staff resigning, their request for return of the original documents were not being accepted. Because of such violation, instances of suicide by the dejected employees have come to the notice of AICTE.

The AICTE also asked faculty or non-teaching staff to bring any such irregularity to the notice of the council through www.aicte-india.org.However, All India Private College Employees Union founder K M Karthik termed both the warning as mere eye wash.

