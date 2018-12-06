Chennai - Madurai Tejas special train to begin service by next week

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A premium super-fast daytime train between Chennai and Madurai, one of the long pending demands of Southern Tamil Nadu rail users, is set to come true in a few days.The Southern railway on Wednesday, informed Madurai, Chennai and Tiruchy divisions that the Tejas air-conditioned chair car train, initially would be introduced as ‘Tejas special’ connecting Madurai with Chennai, six days a week, except on Thursday.

“The train will leave Egmore at 6 am and reach Madurai by 1 pm. On the return journey, the train will start at 2.30 pm and reach Chennai at 9.35 pm,” said the communication sent by Chief Transport Planning Manager of Southern railway. The train will cover the 495 km-distance in seven hours with an average speed of 70 kmph, which is the fastest run for any train in the stretch. The Tejas special train will have seven chair car coaches and one executive coach and it is proposed to stop at Villupuram and Tiruchy.

According to official sources, the Tejas train ticket fares for chair car is likely to cost from `1140 to 1200 and executive class may be charged `2100-2200 for a ticket.A Tejas train ticket fare is 20 percent higher than Shatabdi Express.“However, for the benefit of passengers, there are plans to offer discounts. No decision has been taken yet,” added official railway sources.

The fully air-conditioned coaches of Tejas come with the state-of-the-art facilities such as automatic entrance plug type door, personalised infotainment system for each passenger and GPS enabled LED destination board.“The coaches will have electronic reservation chart, bio vacuum toilets and automatic cabin entrance doors,” added railway sources.

Though the Tejas trains are cleared for operation above 140 kmph, the Chennai - Madurai section has a track strength of 90 to 110 kmph.“Presently, over 80 percent of stretch between Chennai and Madurai is cleared for above 100 kmph. We already have plans to strengthen the tracks to withstand the speed of 120 kmph in the section,” added the official.