DMK hails special Assembly session to discuss Mekedatu dam row

CHENNAI : MK Stalin, president of the principal opposition party, has welcomed the special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the DMK president welcomed the move of the Government for convening a special session to discuss the Mekedatu issue. He said, “It (special session of the Tamil Nadu assembly) is a necessary meeting.

The DMK had already convened an all-party meeting and we have adopted a resolution. And we have staged a demonstration over this (Mekadatu) issue. Hence, the special session of the Tamil Nadu assembly should be welcomed as the meeting has been convened after accepting the demands of the opposition parties. But, we will take our stand based on the resolution of the government,” he elaborated.

Vasan flays proposed inspection

Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) leader GK Vasan on Wednesday strongly criticised a Karnataka minister for declaring that he would conduct an inspection at Mekedatu on December 7 for constructing a dam across Cauvery, even after the opposition by Tamil Nadu. The Union government should also urge Karnataka not to take steps to construct the dam. Or else, the people of Tamil Nadu will give a fitting lesson to the Central government for its ‘anti-Tamils attitude.’

‘Extend session to discuss Gaja’

The special session of the Tamil Nadu assembly should be extended for some more days to enable discussion of various issues such as Gaja, Sterlite and others, urged Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder, in a statement. “The meeting would help discuss the issue and register the opposition for granting permission for the study to construct a dam on the Cauvery at Mekedatu and urge to cancel the permission to do so. But, there is a need to discuss various issues such as damages of Gaja cyclone, Sterlite issue, etc. The session for some hours will not be of use,” observed Dr S Ramadoss.