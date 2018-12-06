Mekedatu: Tamil Nadu Assembly condemns Karnataka, CWC; CM accuses Centre of partiality

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday condemned and opposed Karnataka government and Central Water Commission for proposing to build a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu violating the SC verdict and for giving permission to Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report in this regard, respectively. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the Central government acting in a partial manner towards Tamil Nadu on Cauvery issue.

A resolution to this effect moved by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was unanimously adopted by the House. It also urged the Union Ministry of Water Resources to immediately order the Central Water Commission to withdraw the permission given to Karnataka for preparing the DPR.

Besides, the House also requested the Centre to direct Karnataka government not to take up any construction works by it or through its agencies at Mekedatu or at any place in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka State, without the consent of Tamil Nadu State and in violation of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the judgment of the SC.

Within an hour, the chief minister forwarded a copy of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to take immediate action on the resolution.

DMK, Congress, IUML, AIADMK’s allies Jananayaka Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Kongu Ilaignar Peravai and independent MLA TTV Dhinakaran expressed their support the resolution and it was adopted by voice vote.

Replying to the discussion on the resolution, the chief minister accused the CWC chairman of indulging in double-dealing on Mekedatu issue. “As CWC chairman, he is giving nod for preparation of DPR. But as chairman of Cauvery Water Management Authority, he maintains that without the nod of this authority, the dam cannot be built. The Central government which has to treat all States equally, has been ignoring the views of Tamil Nadu government on Cauvery issue and acting in a partial manner. It is distressful,” he added.

The chief minister also said if the dam at Mekedatu becomes a reality, it would severely affect the people of Tamil Nadu. Karnataka would continue to use the full storage water during deficit periods as it had been doing for a long time. In this connection, he recalled that during January this, there was drought situation in Tamil Nadu and he had requested the Karnataka Chief Minister to release at least three tmc of water for drinking water purposes.

But Karnataka despite having 50 tmcft of storage, did not release this small quantity. Further, frequent inspection of Karnataka irrigation minister at the Mekedatu spot where they propose a dam was instigating the feelings of people of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the resolution, Leader of Opposition, MK Stalin accused the State government of failing to sufficient measures to pre-empt the move of the Central government in giving its nod for preparing DPR for building a new dam across Cauvery. Congress floor leader KR Ramasamy also echoed similar views.