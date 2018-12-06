Tamil Nadu schools get new guidelines, no holidays for mere drizzle

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Government has evolved new guidelines for declaring holidays for schools on account of rain. A mere rain or drizzle should not be taken as cause for declaring holidays, said a circular issued to district collectors. The communication also requested the officials to exercise extra caution in declaring school holidays and inform the government of such decisions.

The circular sent by School Education Department Secretary, Pradeep Yadav, said holidays should be declared for schools only in case of severe inundation or flooding in any area leading to paralysis of transport facilities. “Mere rain or drizzle should not be taken as cause for declaring holidays,” it said. Also, decision to close schools may be taken three hours before the opening of schools, taking into account the situation prevailing at that time.

“The chief educational officers shall assess the gravity of situation and suggest the area and day for declaring holiday to the district collector. Holiday may be restricted to the affected areas only. Revenue district need not be the unit of declaration of holiday. Educational district, block or any other local body could even be the unit for declaring holiday,” the circular said.

It said the announcement for declaring holiday on other account such as local temple festivals etc should also contain the day on which compensatory classes would be held. Each holiday declared in any area should be duly compensated by keeping open schools in that area on Saturdays, so that students do not miss any lessons planned for the day which is later declared a holiday.

“Efforts should be made to open schools at the earliest. Camps, if any, should be shifted to other facilities available in the vicinity. Pumping out of water in case of water logging and cleaning of premises should be given utmost priority in the scheme of relief,” the circular said.