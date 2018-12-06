Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu leaders laud Tamil writer’s achievements

Hailing the achievements of Ramakrishnan in the literary world, the Chief Minister recalled his novels, short stories, plays, books for children, etc. 

Published: 06th December 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president MK Stalin and leaders of political parties on Wednesday, congratulated writer S Ramakrishnan who has received the Sahitya Akademi award for his novel Sanjaaram.  

Hailing the achievements of Ramakrishnan in the literary world, the Chief Minister recalled his novels, short stories, plays, books for children, etc. “On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I greet Ramakrishnan and wish him many more laurels in the coming years,” Palaniswami said. DMK president MK Stalin, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, have also congratulated S Ramakrishnan for the honour he has received from Sahitya Akademi. 
 

