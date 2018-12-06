Tamil Nadu government to distribute 12,000 cattle to poor people free of cost

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that they will be providing free cattle, goats and native chicken free of cost to promote animal husbandry in the state.

State animal husbandry minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan announced this while interacting to media in Chennai.

He was speaking at the convocation of Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. The minister further stated that the beneficiaries have been identified in western Tamil Nadu.

A total of 12,000 cattle, six lakh goats and 38.50 lakh native chicken would be distributed free of cost to BPL card holders.

The government has issued an order to procure the required animals and has also recruited 800 veterinarians, who will be serving in the rural areas across the state.