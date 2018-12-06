Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman coming from Delhi to join bank in Kumbakonam ‘raped’

While lugging her trolley bag, the woman, a Delhi resident, asked a biker for a lift and he obliged.

Published: 06th December 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR : A 25-year-old woman from Rajasthan was sexually assaulted by four youth after midnight on Saturday in Kumbakonam, where she had just come from Chennai by a train to join a private bank. 
According to police, after getting down at the railway station, she hired an autorickshaw to go to a place she had chosen to stay but the driver took a circuitous route. As she questioned the driver and called her friend on her phone, the driver dropped her in the Chettimandapam area and sped away. 

While lugging her trolley bag, the woman, a Delhi resident, asked a biker for a lift and he obliged. However, the biker and another youth who was tailing them on a bike took the woman to a remote place near the Naachiaarkoil (temple) on the Kumbakonam bypass road and sexually assaulted her. Two more youth joined them in assaulting her. They threatened to kill her when she cried for help.

Later, one of the four accompanied the woman to the main road by foot and hailed an auto in which he travelled with her. Using the auto driver’s mobile phone, he called his friends, who came to the Old Fish Market and picked him. The auto driver later dropped the woman at her place. The woman, who noted the autorickshaw’s number, joined the bank later and told her colleagues about her ordeal. 

The Kumbakonam West police, zeroing in on the autorickshaw and using call details from the driver’s phone, identified S Dinesh (24), of Annai Anjugam Nagar; M Vasanth (21), of Motilal Street; S Purushothaman (19), of Moopanar Nagar and S Anbarasan (19), of Halima Nagar as the assailants and arrested them on Wednesday. They were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 366 (kidnapping), 354 (molestation), 376 (rape) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation). The woman got her statement recorded by the judicial magistrate and she was sent for medical examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp