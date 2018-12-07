AIADMK government failed to pre-empt Centre’s move on Mekedatu: DMK chief MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition, MK Stalin on Thursday accused the AIADMK government of failing to pre-empt the move of the Centre in giving permission to Karnataka for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for building a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu. Speaking on the resolution moved by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condemning Karnataka government and Central Water Commission over Mekedatu issue, he said the Tamil Nadu government filed an interlocutory petition in November 2014 seeking a stay on constructing a dam at Mekedatu. Had a stay been obtained, now the Centre would not have given nod for DPR.

Similarly, after the Supreme Court disposed all petitions relating to Cauvery issue in February, Tamil Nadu should have filed a fresh petition and obtained a stay. Had this been done, the Centre would not have dared to make a move that would hamper the relationship between the two States.

Stalin further said only a part-time chairman was heading the Cauvery Water Management Authority since he was also functioning as CWC chief. So, this way, the Central government had crippled this Authority too. He also asked why Tamil Nadu government did not object to this in a big way during the past six months after the authority was formed.

“When Karnataka Chief Minister met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on October 5 and declared that the CWC would accord permission for Mekedatu dam within a week’s time, Tamil Nadu government did not immediately,” he said. The cordial atmosphere was marred at the fag end of the special session when Deputy Leader of Opposition Durai Murugan vehemently charged that the Chief Minister had ‘eclipsed’ the contributions of the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi to resolve the Cauvery issue. Responding to the accusation, Palaniswami said he had to explain whatever done by the government.

Stalin criticises Speaker’s denial

Leader of Opposition MK Stalin on Thursday criticised Speaker P Dhanapal’s denial to extend the special session of the State Assembly by one day to discuss the impact of cyclone ‘Gaja’ and Centre’s meagre financial aid