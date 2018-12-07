AIIMS work to begin after Cabinet nod

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the submissions of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that the works for the AIIMS at Thoppur in Madurai would commence immediately after the Union cabinet’s approval and would be completed within 45 months, the Madurai Bench disposed of a PIL, seeking direction to expedite the construction of the hospital.

The under Secretary to the government Shambhu Kumar, who filed the report, submitted that after consulting with several stake holders like Niti Aayog and Ministry of Finance, the proposal for the construction of AIIMS at Thoppur had been placed before the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) for its appraisal.