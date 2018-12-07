Home States Tamil Nadu

Doctors’ incentive marks: Tamil Nadu committee to identify rural areas announced

The panel was constituted on the directives of the Madras High Court order dated May 17, 2018 .

Published: 07th December 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health Department announced on Wednesday that a seven-member committee to identify remote, difficult and rural areas for awarding incentive marks to service government doctors for admission to PG degree and diploma courses for 2019-2020 has been constituted.

The panel was constituted on the directives of the Madras High Court order dated May 17, 2018.

The committee is headed by the retired judge of Madras High Court A Selvam with Secretary, Selection Committee of Medical Education, Director of Medical Education, Director of Medical Services, Director of Public Health, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Managing Director and one demographic expert from University of Madras/ Anna University, Department of Statistics, as members. 

The committee which met for the first time on Thursday also asked the district Collectors to submit the list of remote, difficult, and rural areas in their districts. Speaking to Express, A Edwin Joe, a committee member and Director of Medical Education said, “The district Collectors were told to give remote and hilly, rural areas list in their districts, and based on the list, the committee will discuss and decide. The list will be submitted in three weeks,” he said. 

In April, the Madras High Court quashed Government Orders (GOs) of the State Health and Family Welfare department dated March 9, as amended in the subsequent GO dated March 23 last and clause 16 of the prospectus for admission to PG degree/ diploma courses in Tamil Nadu for 2018-2019 session. The court observed that the GOs had categorised the urban areas under different terminology as A, B and C, thereby adding the percentage of marks to all meritorious candidates. 

Meanwhile, K Kathirvel, secretary, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association said, “We would press for 50 per cent reservation for service doctors again. We are also planning to meet the  National Medical Commission which replaced Medical Council of India to press for the reservation,” he said. 

In 2017-2018, PG medical courses admission were conducted based on MCI’s Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2000 and State’s reservation and rules were quashed. The State government had been providing 50 per cent reservation for government service doctors in PG medical courses admission until then.It may be noted that 50 per cent reservation for service doctors in PG medical courses admission cases is pending in the Supreme Court.

Quashed
In 2017-2018, PG medical courses admission were conducted based on MCI’s Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2000 and State’s reservation and rules were quashed. The State government had been providing 50 per cent reservation for government service doctors in PG medical courses admission until then

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
incentive marks government doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp