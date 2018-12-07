Doctors’ incentive marks: Tamil Nadu committee to identify rural areas announced

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health Department announced on Wednesday that a seven-member committee to identify remote, difficult and rural areas for awarding incentive marks to service government doctors for admission to PG degree and diploma courses for 2019-2020 has been constituted.

The panel was constituted on the directives of the Madras High Court order dated May 17, 2018.

The committee is headed by the retired judge of Madras High Court A Selvam with Secretary, Selection Committee of Medical Education, Director of Medical Education, Director of Medical Services, Director of Public Health, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Managing Director and one demographic expert from University of Madras/ Anna University, Department of Statistics, as members.

The committee which met for the first time on Thursday also asked the district Collectors to submit the list of remote, difficult, and rural areas in their districts. Speaking to Express, A Edwin Joe, a committee member and Director of Medical Education said, “The district Collectors were told to give remote and hilly, rural areas list in their districts, and based on the list, the committee will discuss and decide. The list will be submitted in three weeks,” he said.

In April, the Madras High Court quashed Government Orders (GOs) of the State Health and Family Welfare department dated March 9, as amended in the subsequent GO dated March 23 last and clause 16 of the prospectus for admission to PG degree/ diploma courses in Tamil Nadu for 2018-2019 session. The court observed that the GOs had categorised the urban areas under different terminology as A, B and C, thereby adding the percentage of marks to all meritorious candidates.

Meanwhile, K Kathirvel, secretary, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association said, “We would press for 50 per cent reservation for service doctors again. We are also planning to meet the National Medical Commission which replaced Medical Council of India to press for the reservation,” he said.

In 2017-2018, PG medical courses admission were conducted based on MCI’s Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2000 and State’s reservation and rules were quashed. The State government had been providing 50 per cent reservation for government service doctors in PG medical courses admission until then.It may be noted that 50 per cent reservation for service doctors in PG medical courses admission cases is pending in the Supreme Court.

Quashed

