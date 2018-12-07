Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu governor seeks report from Bharathiar University on Madras High Court summons

Based on that, the HC had prohibited the university authorities from running study centres outside Tamil Nadu.

Published: 07th December 2018 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After the Madras High Court summoned Higher Education secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, Bharathiar University registrar (in charge) B Vanitha and eight other syndicate members in a contempt of court proceedings, Governor-Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit has sought a report from the university. When a case filed by Association of Self Financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges came up for hearing at the Madras HC on December 8, last year, Bharathiar University Registrar (in charge) filed an affidavit stating that it will not operate distance education study centres and will not grant affiliation and recognition relating to distance education to be conducted outside Tamil Nadu from 2018-19 academic year. 

Based on that, the HC had prohibited the university authorities from running study centres outside Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the university —after a meeting in Chennai on November 28 — passed a resolution allowing study centres to function for 2018-19 academic year. Challenging this move, private colleges association filed a contempt petition in the HC. When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, Justice N Kirubakaran who stayed the operation of the university’s recent resolution asked, ‘Are the court orders so ineffective to be violated or are they paper orders to be ignored?” 

He also summoned Higher Education secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, who was also the convenor of University’s V-C committee, registrar (in charge) B Vanitha and syndicate members who approved the resolution to appear in court on January 7. Following the Madras High Court’s strong observation, Governor Banwarilal Purohit sought a report from the university. As instructed, a history of the decision has been sent to the governor’s office, said Vanitha.

Association of University Teachers (AUT) former general secretary C Pichandy pointed out that the Bharathiar University did not have any right to run distance education courses under franchise mode; not only outside Tamil Nadu but within too. UGC secretary Rajnish Jain in a letter to the then Higher Education secretary Sunil Paliwal (dated June 20) had said that a UGC circular  (dated August 9, 2001) had asked all universities to stop franchising their degree education through private agencies or establishments with immediate effect. He also mentioned erstwhile Distance Education Council notification dated January 31, 2012, which also prohibited franchising of study centres by any institution or university.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp