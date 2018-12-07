Madras High Court plea seeks scheme for renovation of heritage school

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A plea has been made before the second bench of Madras High Court for a directive to the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali to come out with a scheme for renovating and restoring the heritage of the building - Government Madrasa-I-Azam Higher secondary school - on Anna Salai.

Originally, the PIL sought to restrain the authorities concerned from permitting, authorising or allowing demolition, modification or alteration of the 200-year-old heritage school building.

When the PIL petition from Abdul Basith, an executive member of Parent-Student Association of the school came up on Thursday, petitioner’s counsel R Abdul Mubeen also pleaded the second bench to grant three weeks time to implead the necessary party in the PIL petition.