Madras High Court plea seeks scheme for renovation of heritage school
Originally, the PIL sought to restrain the authorities concerned from permitting, authorising or allowing demolition, modification or alteration of the 200-year-old heritage school building.
Published: 07th December 2018 04:14 AM | Last Updated: 07th December 2018 04:14 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI : A plea has been made before the second bench of Madras High Court for a directive to the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali to come out with a scheme for renovating and restoring the heritage of the building - Government Madrasa-I-Azam Higher secondary school - on Anna Salai.
When the PIL petition from Abdul Basith, an executive member of Parent-Student Association of the school came up on Thursday, petitioner’s counsel R Abdul Mubeen also pleaded the second bench to grant three weeks time to implead the necessary party in the PIL petition.