Setback to Puducherry's Congress government as Supreme Court upholds BJP MLAs’ nomination

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, who administered the oath of office to the three BJP MLAs on July 4, 2017, welcomed the SC verdict.

Published: 07th December 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayansamy

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The ruling Congress in Puducherry suffered a setback with the Supreme Court on Thursday upholding the nomination of the three BJP MLAs to the Puducherry Assembly. The MLAs were nominated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) without recommendation of the Congress government in the Union Territority, the first time it has nominated MLAs unilaterally in Puducherry.

The three nominated BJP MLAs V Saminathan, K G Shankar and S Selvaganapathy will be able to take their place in the territorial assembly after a year-long struggle between the BJP and Congress. Now the 33-member territorial Assembly, has 15 Congress MLAs, two DMK MLAs, four AIADMK MLAs, seven AINRC members, three (nominated) BJP members and one independent member. One seat is vacant following disqualification of AINRC MLA Ashok Anand from Thattanchavady.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, who administered the oath of office to the three BJP MLAs on July 4, 2017, welcomed the SC verdict. The BJP was elated as well. Speaker V Vaithilingam said he would air his views on the matter only after getting the full details of the judgement. Chief minister V Narayansamy echoed him.

