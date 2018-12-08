Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore man kills two daughters after wife walks out following quarrel

A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his two daughters after his wife walked out on him after a quarrel at Masakkalipalayam near Singanallur in Coimbatore on Thursday night.

Published: 08th December 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his two daughters after his wife walked out on him after a quarrel at Masakkalipalayam near Singanallur in Coimbatore on Thursday night. The incident came to light only on Friday morning when the woman returned to get the children ready for school. The deceased were identified as P Hemavarshini (15), a Class X student, and her sister P Srija (8), a Class III student.

The accused, Padmanaban (48), is a marketing executive. He had been living at Neelikonar Street at Masakkalipalayam near Singanallur, along with wife Selvarani and two children. On Thursday night, after a quarrel, Selvarani left for her mother’s place in Vellalore.

On Friday morning, when she returned, she found the children dead. On information, the city police, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Balaji Saravanan, reached the spot. “On Thursday night, Padmanaban had gone to his house in an inebriated state, leading to a quarrel. When Selvarani attempted to take the children with her, Padmanaban reportedly threatened to commit suicide. Fearing he would take the extreme step, Selvarani left them behind,” police said.

Though the couple used to frequently fight, neighbours said Padmanaban had undergone a sea-change after his wife became partially paralysed. “Though he used to fight with Selvarani, he was a doting father. He took to drinking only recently,” they said.

Padmanabhan was secured by the police in the evening. Police believe that the girls were strangulated. “However, facts would emerge only after an autopsy,” police said. The Singanallur police registered a case and were investigating.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp