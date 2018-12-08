Coimbatore man kills two daughters after wife walks out following quarrel

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his two daughters after his wife walked out on him after a quarrel at Masakkalipalayam near Singanallur in Coimbatore on Thursday night. The incident came to light only on Friday morning when the woman returned to get the children ready for school. The deceased were identified as P Hemavarshini (15), a Class X student, and her sister P Srija (8), a Class III student.

The accused, Padmanaban (48), is a marketing executive. He had been living at Neelikonar Street at Masakkalipalayam near Singanallur, along with wife Selvarani and two children. On Thursday night, after a quarrel, Selvarani left for her mother’s place in Vellalore.

On Friday morning, when she returned, she found the children dead. On information, the city police, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Balaji Saravanan, reached the spot. “On Thursday night, Padmanaban had gone to his house in an inebriated state, leading to a quarrel. When Selvarani attempted to take the children with her, Padmanaban reportedly threatened to commit suicide. Fearing he would take the extreme step, Selvarani left them behind,” police said.

Though the couple used to frequently fight, neighbours said Padmanaban had undergone a sea-change after his wife became partially paralysed. “Though he used to fight with Selvarani, he was a doting father. He took to drinking only recently,” they said.

Padmanabhan was secured by the police in the evening. Police believe that the girls were strangulated. “However, facts would emerge only after an autopsy,” police said. The Singanallur police registered a case and were investigating.