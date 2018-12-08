Jayalalithaa death panel seeks nod to question Sasikala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Arumughaswamy Commission that is carrying out a detailed probe in the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has written to the Tamil Nadu Home department and the Karnataka Prisons department, seeking permission to question VK Sasikala, close aide of the late leader, who is now serving a prison term.

The commission, headed by retired high court judge A Arumughaswamy, has been conducting enquiries with bureaucrats, doctors and others, who were privy to the circumstances around Jayalalithaa’s final days.