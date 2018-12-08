Rs 490-crore barrage on Cauvery in Karur

By Express News Service

KARUR : Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar inspected the Cauvery riverbed near Punjai Pugalur on Friday where a new barrage will be built at a cost of Rs 490 crore. Speaking to media persons, the minister said, “It has been a long-time demand of people in Karur and Namakkal districts to build either a barrage or a check dam across Cauvery near Punjai Pugalur. Electricity minister and I took up the issue with the Chief Minister who has given directions to build a barrage at Pugalur similar to the Mayanur Barrage at a cost of Rs 490 crore.”

Giving details about the new barrage, he said, “The barrage will be 1,140 metres long with shutters 12 metres in length and 2.5 metres high. It will have capacity to store up to 1 tmc.”

“It has been a five-decade demand from farmers who depend on Mohanur channel in Namakkal and Vangal channel in Karur. Around 10,000 acres will benefit from the new barrage. Along with that, drinking water issues will also be sorted out. Also, the groundwater will be recharged,” the minister added.

The district collector along with the officials of the Public Works department (PWD) and engineers of the Water Resources Organisation (WRO) conducted a detailed study of the river bed. After initial tests, the first reports have come in addition to the blueprint for the barrage.

A detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared and the works for the barrage will commence soon in the coming days. The barrage will have one-way traffic for transportation as there is already a national highway within one kilometre of the new barrage. Once work begins, the structure should be built within two to three years.