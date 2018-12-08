Woman Maoist leader wanted in POTA case in Tamil Nadu surrenders

By PTI

CHENNAI: An absconding woman Maoist leader facing several charges, including those under the now-defunct Prevention of Terrorism Act and declared a proclaimed offender, has surrendered before a court near here.

The 43-year-old Maoist leader, Padma alias Sathyamary involved allegedly in the 2002 Uthangarai Arms Training case surrendered before a POTA Court.

"After serving about two and a half years in jail, she got bail in 2005 and later went into hiding.

Last year she was declared a proclaimed offender and she surrendered Friday before the Poonamalle POTA court," Special Public Prosecutor N Vijayaraj told PTI.

The accused had got bail in 2005 and a POTA Review Committee had also years ago upheld the charges against her and 31 others under the now-defunct Act.

Subsequently, petitions were filed in the Madras High Court by all the accused and the matter got delayed and Padma subsequently went into hiding at one stage, the prosecutor said.

"Her sudden surrender comes after several steps taken by the government like cancelling her bail, initiating legal action against those who stood surety for her and declaring her a proclaimed offender," he said.

Padma is facing charges under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act besides POTA, according to him.

In 2002, the accused, along with others, was involved in an alleged arms training at a mango grove in Salajokipatti village of Krishnagiri district.

When the police team tried to surround and arrest them, an exchange of fire took place between the police party and the Maoist group which led to the death of Siva alias Parthipan due to a gunshot wound.

Another accused, Naveen alias Prasath died in a similar face-off with the police at a hilly hamlet in Kodaikanal in 2008.