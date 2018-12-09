Anglicised names of 3,000 places to change to Tamil

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Minister K Pandiarajan on Saturday announced that the anglicised names of around 3,000 places in the State would be changed into Tamil within a fortnight. The names of places in Tamil will be transliterated into English. For example, Poonthamalli will be written in English and Tamil identically, not as Poonamallee written so far.

The minister told media that district collectors had collected the names and vetted them carefully. The G.O regarding the change of names, i.e., transliteration of the original names of places, would be issued within a fortnight. While Triplicane would become Thiruvallikkeni, Tuticorin would become Thoothukudi.