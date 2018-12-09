Home States Tamil Nadu

Coastal Regulation Zone nod for submarine cable system to Andamans

Currently, the only medium of providing telecom connectivity between the mainland and these islands is through satellites.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Union Environment Ministry has approved a proposal to improve telecom connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Islands by connecting the Union Territory with Chennai, via Submarine Cable System over 2,246km at a cost of `71.28 crore. 

An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the ministry recommended granting of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the project, which will connect eight islands of A&N — Port Blair, Little Andaman (Hut Bay), Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar (Campbell Bay), Havelock, Long Island and Rangat. Proposed by Universal Service Obligation Fund of Department of Telecommunication (DoT), the project will provide secure, robust and affordable telecom facilities carrying bandwidth speed of 100 Gbps. 

Currently, the only medium of providing telecom connectivity between the mainland and these islands is through satellites. But since satellite bandwidth is very costly and its availability is limited, future bandwidth requirement cannot be met solely through it. An European estimate shows that international transmission capacity of submarine fibre optic cable is 7-10 times cheaper than current prices of satellite-based links, DoT officials said. 

Express accessed a set of documents, which shows that proposed undersea cable system was of strategic importance as a dedicated line is planned for the Defence sector. Shivalini Sinha, Group General Manager of Universal Service Obligation Fund, DoT, said the cable system would be extremely helpful during natural disasters or failures of other systems. “Lack of bandwidth and telecom connectivity is hampering socio-economic development of the island. The cable route will not cross any designated Traffic Separation Schemes, but does cross the Ten Degree Channel, which is an important international shipping lane.” 

But the project does not come without environmental concerns. It falls within Cambell Bay National Park and damage to coral reefs is inevitable. Corals are present in 10 km area of some sites like Havelock, Campbell Bay, Kamorta, Car Nicobar, and Hut Bay. The Nicobar islands have more nesting Leatherback turtles than any other site in the northern Indian Ocean. There are about 19 Important Bird areas in the Andaman and Nicobar district and would have some impact. 

In view of this, the EAC said though it is inclined to support the project in larger public interest and grants Island Protection Zone and CRZ clearance, additional marine Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study through National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai should be conducted especially in areas likely to pass through corals.  

As per the pre-feasibility report, the cable will be buried in the sea bed since the continental shelves off Chennai and in the islands are extensively fished, presenting a potential hazard to unburied cables. There is a potential risk from large vessels transiting through the area and locally from vessel anchors, notably at Hut Bay on Little Andaman Island. Active oilfield exploration is an additional risk, particularly off Chennai. So, burial is recommended throughout in all waters where the depth is less than 1,000 m.

