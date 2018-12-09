Make sure no flagpoles are put up on road: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Coming hard on local bodies, the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that no flag poles are erected on road margins, especially on pavements and arches without permission or licence.

They should file status reports by January 9.

A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam, which posted the PIL from A Radhakrishnan of Salem seeking a directive for a ban on erecting flagpoles permanently or temporarily at public places, in its interim order said, “It is for the concerned local body to ensure that no flag poles are erected on road margins, especially on the platforms or arches shall be put up across the roads without prior permission.”